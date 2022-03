This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows burning and heavily damaged apartment buildings and the destroyed Port City shopping mall in western Mariupol, Ukraine on Monday, March 14, 2022. (Maxar Technologies via AP)

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows burning and heavily damaged apartment buildings and the destroyed Port City shopping mall in western Mariupol, Ukraine on Monday, March 14, 2022. (Maxar Technologies via AP)

Russian forces are reportedly occupying a Ukrainian hospital and holding its patients and staff hostage.

Residents of the southeastern city of Mariupol allegedly contacted the Media Initiative for Human Rights in Ukraine and informed them of the hostage situation. Russian forces have threatened to shoot at those trying to escape.

This occupation of the hospital comes after Russian forces bombed a maternity ward last week, killing five people.