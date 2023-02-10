Russia Announces Cut To Oil Output Over Western Price Caps

(AP) — Russia has announced it will cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day next month after Western countries capped the price of its crude over its action in Ukraine.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Friday that “we will not sell oil to those who directly or indirectly adhere to the ‘price ceiling.'” The Group of Seven major democracies have imposed a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil shipped to non-Western countries.

The goal is to keep oil flowing to global markets to prevent price spikes, while limiting Russia’s financial gains that can be used to pay for its campaign in Ukraine.