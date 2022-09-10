Russia Announces Troop Pullback From Ukraine’s Kharkiv Area

FILE - Firefighters work to extinguish a fire as they look for potential victims after a Russian attack that heavily damaged a residential building in Sloviansk, Ukraine, on Sept. 7, 2022. It's at night that residents of the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk are most afraid, when rocket and artillery attacks happen more frequently. Shells and rockets slam into gardens and apartment buildings, sending chunks of masonry and shards of glass hurtling through the darkness. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File)

(AP) — Russia’s Defense Ministry says it’s pulling back forces from two areas in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region where a Ukrainian counteroffensive has made significant advances in the past week.

A Defense Ministry spokesman said the troops would be regrouped from the Balakliya and Izyum areas to the eastern Donetsk region. Izyum was a major base for Russian forces in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

The spokesman said the move is being made “in order to achieve the stated goals of the special military operation to liberate Donbas.” Western defense officials and analysts say Ukrainian forces have punched through Russian front lines south of the country’s second-largest city, taking thousands of square miles of territory and threatening to cut off Russian supply lines.