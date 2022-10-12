Russia Arrests 8 In Bridge Attack; Ukraine Plant Loses Power

FILE - Steam leaves a cooling tower of the Lichterfelde gas-fired power plant in Berlin, Germany, on March 30, 2022. European leaders are turning to Africa for more natural gas as the EU tries to replace Russian exports amid the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

FILE - Steam leaves a cooling tower of the Lichterfelde gas-fired power plant in Berlin, Germany, on March 30, 2022. European leaders are turning to Africa for more natural gas as the EU tries to replace Russian exports amid the war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

(AP) — Ukraine’s state nuclear operator says Russian missile attacks caused a crippled nuclear plant to lose all external power for the second time in five days.

Energoatom reported the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant suffered a “blackout” on Wednesday morning when a missile damaged a distant electrical substation. The power was restored about eight hours later, but such interruptions increase the risk of a radiation disaster because electricity is needed to cool the nuclear reactors.

Energoatom says diesel generators provided emergency power but the backup fuel supply is limited. Meanwhile, Western officials discussed maintaining winter weapon and aid supplies to Ukraine. Russia said eight people were arrested for an explosion on a Russia-to-Crimea bridge.