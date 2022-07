File Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman and the head of the United Russia party (Yekaterina Shtukina, Sputnik, Pool Photo via AP)

Russia’s former President says the refusal of Ukraine and the West to recognize Moscow’s control of Crimea poses what he called a “systemic threat” for Russia.

Dmitry Medvedev also said on Sunday that any outside attack on Crimea will prompt a “judgment day” response. Russia annexed the peninsula on the Black Sea in 2014 after mass street protests sent Ukraine’s former President fleeing to Moscow.

The Kremlin also then backed pro-Russian armed separatists in Ukraine’s Donbas region.