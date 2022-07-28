Russia Attacks Kyiv Area For The First Time In Weeks

(AP) — Russian forces launched missile strikes Thursday on the Kyiv area and the northern Chernihiv region for the first time in weeks, in what a Ukrainian official said was revenge for the fierce resistance the Kremlin has faced after it invaded its neighbor.

The renewed strikes on the areas come a day after the leader of pro-Kremlin separatists in the east publicly called on the Russian forces to “liberate” a number of Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv and Chernihiv.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials announced an operation to liberate an occupied region in the country’s south. Ukrainian media quoted the presidential adviser as saying that Ukraine’s operation to liberate the region of Kherson “has already begun.”