Russia Attacks Ukraine; Peace In Europe ‘shattered’

People try to get on a bus as they leave Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

(AP) — Russia has launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling.

Ukraine’s government also said Thursday that Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border in a “full-scale war” that could rewrite the geopolitical order and whose fallout already reverberated around the world. Civilians piled into trains and cars to flee.

President Vladimir Putin unleashed Moscow’s most aggressive action since the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979. Ukraine’s leader said Russian forces were trying to seize the Chernobyl nuclear plant.