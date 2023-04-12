Russia: Bill To Allow Electronic Conscription Notices Passes

(AP) — The upper house of the Russian parliament has swiftly approved a bill that would allow authorities to issue electronic summonses to draftees and reservists amid the fighting in Ukraine.

The Federation Council’s vote on Wednesday was the last step needed before the bill goes to President Vladimir Putin, who is now expected to sign it into law. The legislation was put on fast track as the Russian military is preparing for an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Russia’s current rules require the in-person delivery of notices to conscripts and reservists. In the past, many Russians avoided the draft by staying away from their address of record. The proposed bill would close that loophole.