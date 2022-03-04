WORLD

Russia Blocking Facebook Access

jsalinasBy 17 views
0
FILE - (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Facebook is going to be blocked in Russia. The nation’s communications agency cited ongoing discrimination against Russian media since October 2020. It accused the California-based tech giant of more than two dozen cases of discrimination.

The move comes as Russian lawmakers passed a measure that makes the spread of “fake” information about the war in Ukraine a criminal offense punishable with fines or jail terms.

A statement from the parliament says if the fake news leads to “serious consequences,” it could result in 15 years behind bars.

White House Condemns Russian Shelling Around Ukrainian Nuclear Plant

Previous article

Russian Propaganda ‘outgunned’ By Social Media Rebuttals

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD