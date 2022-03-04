Russia Blocking Facebook Access

Facebook is going to be blocked in Russia. The nation’s communications agency cited ongoing discrimination against Russian media since October 2020. It accused the California-based tech giant of more than two dozen cases of discrimination.

The move comes as Russian lawmakers passed a measure that makes the spread of “fake” information about the war in Ukraine a criminal offense punishable with fines or jail terms.

A statement from the parliament says if the fake news leads to “serious consequences,” it could result in 15 years behind bars.