Russia, China Show Off Ties Amid Maneuvering Over Ukraine

(AP)–Russia and China are showcasing their deepening ties in a series of Moscow meetings that are being closely watched for signs that Beijing might offer the Kremlin stronger support for its war in Ukraine. The Chinese Communist Party’s most senior foreign policy official met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s foreign minister on Wednesday. Relations between Russia and the West are at their lowest point since the Cold War, and ties between China and the U.S. are also under strain. Moscow suspended its participation in the last remaining nuclear arms control treaty with Washington this week. Putin says the Kremlin expects Chinese President Xi Jinping to also visit Russia.