Russia Claims Ukraine Launched U.S.-Made Missiles Against It

Ukraine is beginning to fire U.S.-made missiles into Russia. That’s according to Moscow which said it shot down five U.S.-made missiles today. It’s the first time Ukraine has launched a strike on Russia since President Biden gave the okay for the country to use U.S. weapons against Russia.

This comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin is updating his country’s nuclear doctrine. Kremlin will now consider any aggression from a non-nuclear state that has help from a nuclear country as a joint attack.

