Russia Continues To Shell Ukraine Amid Grinding Push In East

(AP) — Russian forces over the weekend continued to shell Ukrainian cities amid a grinding push to seize more land in the east of the country. One person was killed and another was wounded on Sunday morning by the shelling of Nikopol, a city in the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, Gov. Serhii Lysak reported. In Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, one person was wounded after three Russian S-300 missiles hit infrastructure facilities overnight, regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said. The attacks come as Russian forces push to take over more lands in the eastern industrial heartland of Donbas, which comprises the partially occupied Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Ukrainian officials say that Moscow is having trouble mounting a broad offensive in the area.