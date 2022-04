Russian military vehicles move on a highway in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces near Mariupol, Ukraine, Monday, April 18, 2022. Mariupol, a strategic port on the Sea of Azov, has been besieged by Russian troops and forces from self-proclaimed separatist areas in eastern Ukraine for more than six weeks. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

The Russian deadline for Ukraine to surrender in Mariupol has expired. Russia gave Ukrainian fighters in the port city until Wednesday morning to surrender, but the Ukrainians showed no signs of backing down.

Russian troops are targeting a steel plant in Mariupol where about a thousand civilians are trapped inside. Both countries have reportedly agreed to open an evacuation route so more civilians can escape the eight-week war. The UN says the number of Ukrainian refugees now tops five-million.