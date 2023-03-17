Russia Dismisses International Criminal Court Issuing Arrest Warrant Against Putin

FILE - The exterior view of the International Criminal Court are pictured in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The International Criminal Court said Friday, March 17, 2023 it has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes because of his alleged involvement in abductions of children from Ukraine. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

Russia is dismissing an arrest warrant that was issued for President Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine.

The International Criminal Court issued the warrant, but a foreign ministry spokeswoman said I-C-C decisions “have no meaning” for Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the accusations from the court were “outrageous and unacceptable.”

The warrant accuses Putin of war crimes as it centers around kids being deported and others being transferred from Ukraine to Russia. Putin’s presidential commissioner for children’s rights is accused of similar crimes.