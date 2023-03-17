WORLD

Russia Dismisses International Criminal Court Issuing Arrest Warrant Against Putin

jsalinasBy 13 views
0
FILE - The exterior view of the International Criminal Court are pictured in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The International Criminal Court said Friday, March 17, 2023 it has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes because of his alleged involvement in abductions of children from Ukraine. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

Russia is dismissing an arrest warrant that was issued for President Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine.

The International Criminal Court issued the warrant, but a foreign ministry spokeswoman said I-C-C decisions “have no meaning” for Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the accusations from the court were “outrageous and unacceptable.”

The warrant accuses Putin of war crimes as it centers around kids being deported and others being transferred from Ukraine to Russia. Putin’s presidential commissioner for children’s rights is accused of similar crimes.

Calls For Investigation After Death At Fort Hood

Previous article

Biden Calls On Congress To Expand Regulators Authority

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD