Russia Hits More Civilian Targets Amid Doubts Over Offensive

Relatives stand by the coffin of Eduard Strauss, a Ukrainian serviceman who died in combat on Jan. 17 in Bakhmut, during his funeral in Irpin, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

(AP) — Officials say Russian shelling has damaged a hospital and apartment buildings in Ukraine ahead of what Kyiv says is a brewing Moscow offensive around the anniversary of its invasion.

Authorities said Tuesday that shelling in the northeastern town of Vovchansk caused multiple fires, including at its two-story municipal hospital. Vovchansk is in the Kharkiv region, which was occupied by Russia after its full-scale invasion began on Feb. 24 and subsequently retaken by Ukraine during a late summer counteroffensive.

The anticipated Russian push may seek to recapture territory Moscow lost in that counteroffensive. But military analysts expressed skepticism about the potential impact of a Russian assault.

