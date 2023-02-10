WORLD

Russia Hits Targets Across Ukraine With Missiles, Drones

Fred CruzBy 7 views
0
A Ukrainian soldier stands in his position on the frontline close to Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)

(AP) — Russian forces have unleashed a barrage of missile and drone strikes against targets in eastern and southern Ukraine. The Ukrainian military said the Kremlin’s forces focused their bombardments early Friday on Ukraine’s industrial east, especially the Luhansk and Donetsk provinces. A new Moscow push has been brewing for days and appeared to pick up pace ahead of the one-year anniversary of its invasion. The barrage struck critical infrastructure in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city in the northeast, and hit energy infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia in the southeast. Air raid sirens went off across much of the country. The bombardments could be an effort by Russia to soften up Ukraine’s defenses ahead of a ground assault, which Kyiv believes Moscow is planning.

 

Fred Cruz

Rescues In Turkey Offer Moments Of Relief In Quake Aftermath

Previous article

Officer Drew Gun As He aapproached Tyre Nichols, Report Finds

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD