Russia Hits Targets Across Ukraine With Missiles, Drones

(AP) — Russian forces have unleashed a barrage of missile and drone strikes against targets in eastern and southern Ukraine. The Ukrainian military said the Kremlin’s forces focused their bombardments early Friday on Ukraine’s industrial east, especially the Luhansk and Donetsk provinces. A new Moscow push has been brewing for days and appeared to pick up pace ahead of the one-year anniversary of its invasion. The barrage struck critical infrastructure in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city in the northeast, and hit energy infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia in the southeast. Air raid sirens went off across much of the country. The bombardments could be an effort by Russia to soften up Ukraine’s defenses ahead of a ground assault, which Kyiv believes Moscow is planning.