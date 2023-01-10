Russia Intensifies Bakhmut Attack

(AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russian forces are escalating their onslaught against Ukrainian positions around the wrecked eastern city of Bakhmut. The officials say the intense attack is bringing new levels of death and devastation in the grinding, monthslong battle for control of eastern Ukraine that is part of Moscow’s wider war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there is “almost no life left” around Bakhmut and the nearby Donetsk province city of Soledar. He added that ”this is what madness looks like.” A deputy Ukrainian defense minister says Russian forces are advancing “literally on the bodies of their own soldiers.” The Kremlin is hungry for any victories after its invasion of Ukraine suffered numerous reversals.