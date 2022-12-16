Russia Launches Another Major Missile Attack On Ukraine

People rest in the subway station, being used as a bomb shelter during a rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Ukrainian authorities reported explosions in at least three cities Friday, saying Russia has launched a major missile attack on energy facilities and infrastructure. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in at least four districts, urging residents to go to shelters. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

People rest in the subway station, being used as a bomb shelter during a rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Ukrainian authorities reported explosions in at least three cities Friday, saying Russia has launched a major missile attack on energy facilities and infrastructure. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in at least four districts, urging residents to go to shelters. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

(AP) — Officials in Ukraine say Russian forces launched at least 60 missiles across the country. They reported blasts in at least four cities on Friday, including Kyiv. The Kyiv city administration said Ukraine’s capital had withstood “one of the biggest rocket attacks” launched by Russian forces since they invaded Ukraine nearly 10 months ago. The administration said Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 37 of “about 40” that entered the city’s airspace. A strike on a residential building in central Ukraine killed at least two people. Russia has made widespread missile and drone attacks in Ukraine intermittently since mid-October. Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yurii Inhat told Ukrainian TV that over 60 missiles were fired.