Russia Launches Massive Missile Barrage Across Ukraine

FILE - Patriot missles are seen at the Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, March 25, 2022, in Jasionka, Poland, as President Joe Biden arrives to board Air Force One enroute to Warsaw, Poland. U.S. officials say the Biden administration is poised to approve sending a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine, finally agreeing to an urgent request from Ukrainian leaders desperate for more robust weapons to shoot down incoming Russian fire. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

(AP) — Authorities in Ukraine say multiple regions of the country have come under another massive Russian missile attack. Air raid sirens rang out across the country on Thursday morning, including in the capital. In Kyiv, the regional administration said air defense systems were activated to fend off the missiles. The mayor of Kharkiv said numerous explosions took place in Ukraine’s second-largest city. Ukrainian authorities in several regions said some Russian missiles were intercepted. The attack is the latest in a series of Russian strikes targeting power and water supplies that have increased the Ukrainian population’s suffering in freezing weather. Moscow has launched such attacks on weekly basis since October while its ground forces struggle to advance.