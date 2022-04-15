WORLD

Russia Loses Warship, Says Attacks On Kyiv Will Increase

Fred CruzBy 9 views
0
FILE - In this photo provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, Russian missile cruiser Moskva is on patrol in the Mediterranean Sea near the Syrian coast on Dec. 17, 2015. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)

(AP) — Russia’s Defense Ministry is promising to ramp up missile attacks on the Ukrainian capital in response to Ukraine’s alleged military “diversions on the Russian territory.” The threat of intensified attacks on Kyiv came Friday after Russian authorities accused Ukraine of launching airstrikes on residential buildings in a border region of Russia. Ukrainian officials have not confirmed striking targets in Russia. However, they claimed their forces struck a key Russian warship with missiles on Thursday. The guided-missile cruiser Moskva, the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, sank while being towed to port after suffering heavy damage. The circumstances remain in dispute. Moscow acknowledged a fire on board the ship but not any attack.

 

Fred Cruz

3 In Custody In 2021 Death Of Willacy County Boy

Previous article

Easter Egg Roll Returns After 2-Year, COVID-Induced Hiatus

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD