Russia Marks WWII Victory Overshadowed By Ukraine

Russian RS-24 Yars ballistic missiles roll during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, Russia, Monday, May 9, 2022, marking the 77th anniversary of the end of World War II. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

(AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has sought to cast Moscow’s military action in Ukraine as a forced response to Western policies and a necessary move to ward off a potential aggression. Addressing Monday’s military parade on Red Square marking the World War II victory over the Nazis, Putin drew parallels between the Red Army’s fighting against the Nazi troops and the Russian forces’ action in Ukraine. While lambasting the West, Putin in his speech gave no signal of a shift in strategy or made any indication that he was going to declare a broad mobilization, as some in Ukraine and the West have feared.

 

