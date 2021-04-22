Russia Orders Troop Pullback, But Keeps Weapons Near Ukraine

Russian paratroopers load into a plane for airborne drills during maneuvers in Taganrog, Russia, Thursday, April 22, 2021. Russia's defense minister on Thursday ordered troops back to their permanent bases following massive drills amid tensions with Ukraine, but said that they should leave their weapons behind in western Russia for another exercise later this year. (AP Photo)

Russian paratroopers load into a plane for airborne drills during maneuvers in Taganrog, Russia, Thursday, April 22, 2021. Russia's defense minister on Thursday ordered troops back to their permanent bases following massive drills amid tensions with Ukraine, but said that they should leave their weapons behind in western Russia for another exercise later this year. (AP Photo)

(AP) — Russia’s defense minister has ordered troops back to their permanent bases after a massive exercise in Crimea but said that they should leave their heavy weapons behind for another exercise in western Russia.

Sergei Shoigu’s order followed massive drills in Crimea that involved dozens of navy ships, hundreds of warplanes and thousands of troops in a show of force amid tensions with Ukraine, the largest show of force since Russia annexed Ukraine’s Black Sea peninsula in 2014.

The exercise comes amid increasing violations of a cease-fire in Ukraine’s east and a massive Russian troops buildup on the border with Ukraine that raised Western concerns. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the Russian pullback and thanked international partners for their support.