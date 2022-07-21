Russia Pounds Major Ukrainian City After Expanding War Aims

(AP) — Russian shelling has pounded a densely populated area in Ukraine’s second-largest city, as well as several other cities across the country.

Local authorities in Kharkiv said at least three people were killed and 23 injured during a Russian barrage on Thursday that struck a mosque, a medical facility, a bus stop and a shopping area. The attack came a day after a top Russian envoy declared that Russia is seeking to carve out the control of more territory in Ukraine.

Turkey, meanwhile, said a deal on a U.N. plan to unblock the exports of Ukrainian grain and to allow Russia to export grain and fertilizers will be signed Friday in Istanbul with officials from the United Nations, Ukraine and Russia.