Russia Presses Its Ukraine Strategy, Fires 40 Drones At Kyiv

FILE - Afghan refugees walk through an Afghan refugee camp at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, N.J., on Sept. 27, 2021. Thousands of refugees who fled Afghanistan and now live in the United States are facing an uncertain future. Congress has failed so far to create a pathway to residency for Afghans who came to America after working alongside U.S. soldiers in the war. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

(AP) — Russia has deployed multiple exploding drones in another nighttime attack on Ukraine. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Monday that 40 drones “headed for Kyiv” overnight. All of them were destroyed according to air defense forces. The attack signaled that the Kremlin wasn’t planning any letup in its strategy of using bombardments to target civilian infrastructure and wear down Ukrainian resistance to its invasion. The barrage was the latest in a series of relentless year-end attacks including one that killed three civilians on New Year’s Eve. Moscow’s invasion on Feb. 24 has gone awry and it has put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin as his ground forces struggle to hold ground and advance.