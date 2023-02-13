Russia Pushes Advance On Bakhmut, Bolsters Defenses In South

(AP) — Ukraine’s presidential office says fierce battles are raging outside Bakhmut as Russian forces are pushing their advance on the eastern city with heavy shelling and infantry attacks. The presidential office said Monday that at least five civilians and as many were wounded in action across the war-torn country over the last 24 hours. The U.K.’s Defense Ministry says Russian forces are bolstering defensive fortifications along southern Ukraine. The ministry said in a briefing Monday that Russian troops appear to be concerned about protecting the southern fringes of the 1,288 km (800 mile) battlefront. Meanwhile, the U.S. Embassy in Moscow issued another warning for its citizens to “depart immediately” from Russia.