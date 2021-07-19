Russia Reports Successful Test Launch Of Hypersonic Missile

In this photo taken from video distributed by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, a new Zircon hypersonic cruise missile is launched by the frigate Admiral Gorshkov of the Russian navy from the White Sea, in the north of Russia, Russia, Monday, July 19, 2021. The Russian military has reported another successful test launch of a new Zircon hypersonic cruise missile. Russia's Defense Ministry said the launch took place on Monday from an Admiral Groshkov frigate located in the White Sea, in the north of Russia. The ministry said the missile successfully hit a target more than 350 kilometers (217 miles) away on the coast of the Barents Sea. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)