Russia Reports Successful Test Launch Of Hypersonic Missile

(AP) – Russian President Vladimir Putin has hailed the successful test launch of a new Zircon hypersonic cruise missile as a “big event” for the country.
Speaking to Putin via a video call, Russian General Staff chief Valery Gerasimov said the test launch took place Tuesday from the Admiral Groshkov frigate located in the White Sea, north of Russia.
The missile successfully hit a target in the Barents Sea, he added. In 2019, Putin had said the Zircon would be capable of flying at nine times the speed of sound and have a range of 1,000 kilometers (620 miles).