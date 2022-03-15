Russia Sanctions President Biden, Other U.S. Officials

Russia is responding to President Biden’s sanctions by imposing their own on him. The Russian Foreign Ministry announced Biden and other U.S. officials have been added to the Russian “stop list.” Other individuals on the list include Secretary of State Antony Blinken, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Biden’s son Hunter.

The statement said the response was “an inevitable consequence of the extremely Russophobic course taken by the current U.S. administration.” It goes on to say that more sanctions will follow.