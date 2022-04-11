Russia Says It Hits Ukraine Air Defenses Before Eastern Push

Firefighters clear the debris and search for bodies under the rubble of a building after receiving reports of smell emerging from the area, hit weeks ago by a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

(AP) — Russia claims that it destroyed several air defense systems in Ukraine over the weekend, in what appeared to be a renewed push to gain air superiority and take out weapons Kyiv has described as crucial ahead of a broad new offensive in the east.

In one strike announced Monday, Moscow said that it hit four S-300 launchers provided by a European country it didn’t name. Slovakia gave Ukraine just such a system last week but denied it had been destroyed. Russia reported two other strikes on the air defense systems.

Moscow’s initial invasion stalled on several fronts as it met with stiff resistance from Ukrainian forces. The failure to win full control of Ukraine’s skies has hampered Moscow’s ability to provide air cover for troops on the ground.