Russia Says It Shot Down Ukrainian Drone Near Air Base

The Russian military says it shot down a Ukrainian drone approaching an air base deep inside Russia. It was the second time the facility was targeted this month. The incident raises questions about the effectiveness of Russia’s air defenses. Russia’s Defense Ministry said Monday that three servicemen were killed by debris at the Engels air base. The base houses nuclear-capable strategic bombers that have been involved in launching strikes on Ukraine. It is located more than 370 miles east of the border with Ukraine. Russia’s Defense Ministry said aircraft weren’t damaged. In another cross-border incident, Russia’s Tass news agency reported that the country’s security forces had killed four Ukrainian saboteurs attempting to enter from Ukraine.