Russia Says It Shot Down Ukrainian Drone Near Airbase

(AP) — The Russian military says it shot down a Ukrainian drone approaching an airbase deep inside Russia, the second time the airbase has been targeted this month. Even though the drone was shot down, it raises questions about the effectiveness of Russia’s air defenses if drones can fly that far into the country. Russia’s Defense Ministry said three servicemen were killed by debris at the Engels airbase that houses nuclear-capable strategic bombers that have been involved in launching strikes on Ukraine. It is located more than 370 miles east of the border with Ukraine. No damage was inflicted on the aircraft, the ministry said.