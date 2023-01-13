NATIONAL

Russia Says It Took Soledar In Bloody Fight In East Ukraine

Fred Cruz
0
FILE - Ukrainian army Grad multiple rocket launcher fires rockets at Russian positions in the frontline near Soledar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. Russia's Defense Ministry said Friday Jan. 13, 2023 that its forces have captured the salt-mining town of Soledar, the focus of a bloody battle between Russian and Ukrainian forces for months. (AP Photo/Libkos, File)

(AP) — Russia claims that its forces have captured a fiercely contested salt mining town. That would mark a rare victory for the Kremlin after a series of setbacks in its invasion of Ukraine. There was no immediate confirmation from Ukrainian authorities of Soledar’s fall. There have been conflicting reports over who controls the town. It has been the site of a monthslong bloody battle in the grinding fight for Ukraine’s eastern regions. Given the dangers there, The Associated Press could not confirm Russia’s claim. Soledar is located in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk province, one of four regions that Moscow illegally annexed in September. From the outset, Moscow identified Donetsk and neighboring Luhansk as priorities.

 

