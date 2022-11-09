Russia Says It’s Withdrawing From Key City In Ukraine

Ukrainian police investigator works at the site of the recent Russian shelling in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

(AP) — Russia’s military has announced that it’s withdrawing from Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson and nearby areas. That would be another humiliating setback for Moscow’s forces in the 8-month-old war.

Ukrainian authorities did not immediately confirm the move. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has suggested in recent days that the Russians were feigning a pullout from Kherson in order to lure the Ukrainian army into an entrenched battle.

The top Russian military commander in Ukraine reported to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday that it was impossible to deliver supplies to the city of Kherson and other areas. Shoigu agreed with his proposal to retreat and set up defenses on the eastern bank.