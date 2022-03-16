Russia Says Ukraine Talks Progressing As Onslaught Continues

Ukrainian soldiers carry a coffin as they pay their last tribute to colonel Valeriy Gudz who was killed in a battle against Russians, at a cemetery in the town of Boryspil close to capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Russian forces are pounding Ukrainian cities and edging closer to the capital, Kyiv, in a relentless bombardment that keeps deepening the war's humanitarian crisis. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

(AP) — Russia’s military forces are blasting Ukraine’s capital region and other major cities as they try to crush a Ukrainian defense that has frustrated their progress nearly three weeks after invading. With Russia’s ground advance on Kyiv stalled despite the sustained bombardment, a glimmer of optimism emerged that talks between the two sides could make progress.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday that a neutral military status for Ukraine was being “seriously discussed” at the “businesslike” talks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described Russia’s demands for ending the war as becoming “more realistic.”

Zelenskyy said Russian forces had been unable to move deeper into Ukrainian territory but continued their heavy shelling of cities.