Russia Seeking Arms Dealer For Brittney Griner

The U.S. and Russia are discussing a prisoner swap for Brittney Griner and one of the key targets is a man nicknamed the Merchant of Death.

Viktor Bout is a former arms dealer who smuggled weapons to Russian allies around the world until his arrest in 2008.

Professor Yuval Weber at Texas A&M says the Griner trial was put on the fast track by the Russian government, which is eager to deal because they know what they have. He says President Vladimir Putin is loving how much pressure is being put on President Biden to act.