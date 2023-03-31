Russia Sends Bombs As Ukraine Marks Grim Bucha Anniversary

(AP) — Russia has used it long-range arsenal to bombard anew several areas of Ukraine. The attacks killed at least two civilians and damaged homes. The bombardment Friday came as Ukrainians commemorated the anniversary of the liberation of Bucha. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the town near Kyiv stands as a symbol of the atrocities the Russian army has committed since its full-scale invasion began in February 2022. The Kremlin’s forces occupied Bucha weeks after they invaded Ukraine and stayed for about a month. Ukrainian troops retook the town and they found horrific scenes. Hundreds of bodies were uncovered including some of children.