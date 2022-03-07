Russia Sets Cease-Fire For Evacuations But Battles Continue

People, who have fled from Ukraine, wait to board a train traveling to Budapest at the train station in Zahony, Hungary, Monday, March 7, 2022. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has set off the largest mass migration in Europe in decades, with more than 1.5 million people having crossed from Ukraine into neighboring countries. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

(AP) — Russia announced yet another cease-fire and a handful of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to flee Ukraine starting Monday. The evacuation routes were mostly leading to Russia and its ally Belarus, drawing withering criticism from Ukraine and others. It was not immediately clear if any evacuations were taking place. Russian forces continued to pummel some Ukrainian cities with rockets even after the new announcement of corridors. That indicated there would be no wider cessation of hostilities. The two sides planned to meet for talks again Monday, even though hopes were dim that they would yield any breakthroughs.