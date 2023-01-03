Russia, Shaken By Ukrainian Strike, Said Mulling More Drones

(AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia is preparing to step up its attacks on Ukraine using Iranian-made exploding drones. Moscow is looking for ways to keep up the pressure on Kyiv after months of battlefield setbacks for the Kremlin’s war strategy, including the death of at least 63 soldiers in one recent Ukrainian attack. Zelenskyy said late Monday that Ukraine has information Russia is planning a prolonged attack by exploding drones. He said the goal is to break Ukraine’s resistance more than 10 months after Russia invaded its neighbor. Russian President Vladimir Putin needs to shore up confidence in Moscow’s flawed war effort which in recent months has been dented by a Ukrainian counteroffensive backed by Western-supplied weapons.