Russia Storms Mariupol Plant As Some Evacuees Reach Safety

In this photo taken from video smoke rises from the Metallurgical Combine Azovstal in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (AP Photo)

(AP) — Ukrainian fighters say Russian forces have begun storming a sprawling steel plant in the besieged port city of Mariupol.

Tuesday’s onslaught came as scores of civilians who had been evacuated from the plant reached safer territory. The U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine says 101 women, men, children, and older persons left the Azovstal steelworks.

Elsewhere, Russian troops shelled a chemical plant in the eastern city of Avdiivka, killing at least 10 people. And explosions were heard in the western city of Lviv, which has been a haven for those fleeing fighting in the east.