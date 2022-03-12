Russia Strikes Near Ukraine’s Capital; Mosque Reported Hit

A Red Cross worker carries an elderly women during evacuation in Irpin, some 25 km (16 miles) northwest of Kyiv, Friday, March 11, 2022. Kyiv northwest suburbs such as Irpin and Bucha have been enduring Russian shellfire and bombardments for over a week prompting residents to leave their home. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

(AP) — The Ukrainian government says Russia’s military has shelled a mosque sheltering more than 80 people in the besieged city of Mariupol. A government statement didn’t have any immediate reports of casualties. The Ukrainian Embassy in Turkey said 86 Turkish nationals, including 34 children, were among those seeking refuge in the mosque. Mariupol has seen some of the greatest misery from Russia’s war in Ukraine as unceasing barrages have thwarted repeated attempts to bring in food and water, evacuate trapped civilians and bury the dead. Air raid sirens also blared across the Kyiv region as fighting raged Saturday on the outskirts of the capital.