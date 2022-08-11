Russia Struggles To Replenish Its Troops In Ukraine

FILE - Russian soldiers talk to each other near an apartment building damaged during fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in Severodonetsk, on the territory which is under the Government of the Luhansk People's Republic control, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (AP Photo, File)

FILE - Russian soldiers talk to each other near an apartment building damaged during fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in Severodonetsk, on the territory which is under the Government of the Luhansk People's Republic control, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (AP Photo, File)

The Kremlin has refused to announce a full-blown mobilization as Russia suffers military losses in its invasion of Ukraine which is nearing its sixth month. Such a move could be very unpopular for President Vladimir Putin.

Russia is engaged instead in a covert recruitment effort that includes using prisoners to make up for the manpower shortage. This also is happening amid reports that hundreds of soldiers are refusing to fight and are trying to quit the military.

Authorities seem to be pulling out all the stops to bolster enlistment although the Defense Ministry denies any “mobilization activities” are happening. Billboards urge men to join up and authorities have set up mobile recruiting centers.