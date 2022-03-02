Russia Takes Aim At Urban Areas; Biden Vows Putin Will ‘pay’

Ambulance paramedics move a stretcher with a man injured by the shelling in a residential area at the maternity hospital converted into a medical ward and used as a bomb shelter in Mariupol, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Russian strikes on the key southern port city of Mariupol seriously wounded several people. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

(AP) — Russian forces have escalated their attacks on crowded urban areas in what Ukraine’s leader called a blatant campaign of terror. U.S. President Joe Biden, meanwhile, vowed to make his Russian counterpart “pay a price” for the invasion. With the Kremlin increasingly isolated by tough economic sanctions that have tanked the ruble currency, Russian troops advanced on Ukraine’s two biggest cities. In strategic Kharkiv, explosions tore through the region’s Soviet-era administrative building and residential areas on Day 6 of an invasion that has shaken the 21st century world order. Ukrainian authorities said five people were killed and five wounded in an attack on a TV tower in Kyiv.