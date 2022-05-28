WORLD

Russia Takes Small Cities, Aims To Widen East Ukraine Battle

Fred CruzBy 7 views
0
Two couples kiss during their reunion after three months of war-related separation at the Kharkiv train station in eastern Ukraine, Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

(AP) — Russia has claimed the capture of a key railway junction as its forces fight to seize all of eastern Ukraine’s contested Donbas region. A Russian Defense ministry spokesman reported Saturday said the city of Lyman had been “completely liberated” by a joint force of Russian soldiers and Moscow-backed separatists. The city is the second small municipality to fall to Russian forces this week. Controlling Lyman would give the Russian military a foothold for advancing on larger Ukrainian-held cities in Donetsk and Luhansk, the two provinces that make up the Donbas. Since failing to occupy Ukraine’s capital, Russia has concentrated on seizing parts of the region not already controlled by the separatists.

 

Fred Cruz

Police Inaction Moves To Center Of Uvalde Shooting Probe

Previous article

NRA Speakers Denounce The Shooting Tragedy In Uvalde

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD