Russia Takes Small Cities, Aims To Widen East Ukraine Nattle

An unexploded shell lies in a field in Cherkaska Lozova, outskirts of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Saturday, May 28, 2022. Ukraine is one of the world's largest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, but the war and a Russian blockade of its ports have halted much of that flow, endangering world food supplies. Many of those ports are now also heavily mined. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

(AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has insisted that European nations halt sanctions on his country and weapons shipments to Ukraine. Putin held a three-way telephone call on Saturday with the leaders of France and Germany.

The Kremlin says the Russian leader affirmed Moscow’s openness to resuming talks to end the fighting. But Russia’s recent progress in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region could embolden Putin to keep pursuing his military goals in the country.

Moscow claimed that its forces had captured another small city in the Donbas, the second this week. After failing to occupy Ukraine’s capital, Russia set out to seize the last parts of the eastern region not controlled by Kremlin-backed separatists.