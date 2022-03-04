Russia Tells Germany There Will Be Third Round Of UKR Talks

Russia says a third round of talks with Ukraine will happen, but it’s not likely any documents will be signed soon.
Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly confirmed the new meeting on a phone call with the German Chancellor. A second round of talks resulted in humanitarian corridors for civilians being agreed upon.
However, those discussions ended without a ceasefire deal. It’s now day nine of the fighting and the conflict has taken a big turn with a nuclear power plant in Southern Ukraine now under Russian control.