Russia Tells Germany There Will Be Third Round Of UKR Talks

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, 2nd from right, listens during a visit to the Bundeswehr Operations Command in Schwielowsee, Germany, March 4, 2022. Among other points, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected to receive a presentation of tasks, during his visit to the Bundeswehr Operations Command in Schwielowsee. (Clemens Bilan/Pool via AP)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, 2nd from right, listens during a visit to the Bundeswehr Operations Command in Schwielowsee, Germany, March 4, 2022. Among other points, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected to receive a presentation of tasks, during his visit to the Bundeswehr Operations Command in Schwielowsee. (Clemens Bilan/Pool via AP)

Russia says a third round of talks with Ukraine will happen, but it’s not likely any documents will be signed soon.

Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly confirmed the new meeting on a phone call with the German Chancellor. A second round of talks resulted in humanitarian corridors for civilians being agreed upon.

However, those discussions ended without a ceasefire deal. It’s now day nine of the fighting and the conflict has taken a big turn with a nuclear power plant in Southern Ukraine now under Russian control.