Russia Test-Fires Its Latest Hypersonic Zircon Missile

In this image taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Saturday, May 28, 2022, a new Zircon hypersonic cruise missile is launched by the frigate Admiral Gorshkov of the Russian navy from the Barents Sea. Russia's Defense Ministry said the Russian navy successfully launched a new hypersonic missile from the Barents Sea. The ministry said the recently developed Zircon hypersonic cruise missile had struck its target about 1,000 kilometers away. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

In this image taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Saturday, May 28, 2022, a new Zircon hypersonic cruise missile is launched by the frigate Admiral Gorshkov of the Russian navy from the Barents Sea. Russia's Defense Ministry said the Russian navy successfully launched a new hypersonic missile from the Barents Sea. The ministry said the recently developed Zircon hypersonic cruise missile had struck its target about 1,000 kilometers away. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

(AP) — Russia’s navy has conducted another successful test of a prospective hypersonic missile, a demonstration of the military’s long-range strike capability amid the fighting in Ukraine.

The Defense Ministry said the Admiral Gorshkov frigate of the Northern Fleet in the White Sea launched the Zircon cruise missile in the Barents Sea. It said the missile hit a designated practice target in the White Sea about 1,000 kilometers (540 nautical miles) away.

The launch was the latest in a series of tests of Zircon, which is set to enter service later this year. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Zircon is capable of flying at nine times the speed of sound. Russian officials claim Zircon missiles are impossible to intercept with existing anti-missile systems.