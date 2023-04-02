Russia To Put Nukes Near Belarus’ Western Border, Envoy Says

(AP) — Russia’s ambassador to Belarus says that Moscow will deploy tactical nuclear weapons close to Belarus’ border with NATO neighbors. Sunday’s statement from Ambassador Boris Gryzlov comes amid simmering tensions between Russia and the West over Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

The comment also follows Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent statement about plans to station tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Russia’s neighbor and ally.

The announcement marked another attempt by the Russian leader to dangle the nuclear threat to discourage the West from supporting Ukraine. Belarus shares a 1,250-kilometer border with NATO members Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.