Russia, Ukraine Trade Claims Of Nuclear Plant Attacks

Ukrainian servicemen ride atop of an armored vehicle on a road in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

(AP) — Russia and Ukraine have traded claims of attacks at or near Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. These reports Sunday intensified fears that the fighting could damage the Zaporizhzhia plant and cause a massive radiation leak.

Ukraine’s atomic energy agency painted an ominous picture of the threat by issuing a map forecasting where radiation could spread. Ukrainian officials say Russian strikes hit areas across the Dnieper River from the power plant.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Ukrainian forces attacked the plant twice over the past day. Russian forces took control of the plant soon after the war began. Neither side’s attack claims could be independently verified.