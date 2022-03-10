A destroyed tank is seen after battles between Ukrainian and Russian forces on a main road near Brovary, north of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

A destroyed tank is seen after battles between Ukrainian and Russian forces on a main road near Brovary, north of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Russia-Ukraine war: Key developments in the ongoing conflict undefined

Russia’s two-week-long war in Ukraine has forced 2 million people to flee the country. Civilians trapped in besieged or destroyed cities and towns suffer from electricity outages and shortages of food, medicines and other vital services.

The foreign ministers of Ukraine and Russia met Thursday in Turkey in their highest-level talks thus far, but little progress was made. A Russian airstrike Wednesday on a maternity hospital in the port city of Mariupol has drawn outrage, with Ukrainian and Western officials branding it a war crime.

During a visit to Poland on Thursday, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris embraced calls for an international war crimes investigation of Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.