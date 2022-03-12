Russia-Ukraine War: Key Things To Know About The Conflict

A smoke from shelling rises as a wreath of flowers is placed at a cemetery in Vasylkiv south west of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022. Russian forces appeared to make progress from northeast Ukraine in their slow fight to reach the capital, Kyiv, while tanks and artillery pounded places already under siege. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

A smoke from shelling rises as a wreath of flowers is placed at a cemetery in Vasylkiv south west of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022. Russian forces appeared to make progress from northeast Ukraine in their slow fight to reach the capital, Kyiv, while tanks and artillery pounded places already under siege. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

(AP)–With Russian’s war on Ukraine in its third week, Russian forces continued their relentless assault on the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, shelling the city’s downtown.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday that Russia is bombing Mariupol “24 hours a day.” And as Russian units also fanned out to prepare for an assault on Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv, Zelenskyy urged his people to continue their resistance, saying Russia would need to carpet-bomb Kyiv and kill its residents to take the city.

Now in its third week, the war has forced more than 2.5 million people to flee Ukraine. The country’s chief prosecutor’s office says at least 79 children have been killed since the invasion began on Feb. 24.